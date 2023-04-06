The medical bulletin from the hospital has finally arrived after the indiscretion of leukemia: how is the former premier Silvio Berlusconi

UPDATE 3.20 PM: The first medical bulletin from the San Raffaele hospital has arrived, signed by Dr. Zangrillo. Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized in intensive care due to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

The former Prime Minister is in hospital for treatment of a lung infection. He fits into the context of a chronic hematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time. Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Disease of which the persistent chronic phase has been ascertained. Absence of evolutionary features in acute leukemia. The therapeutic strategy envisages the cure of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of the pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of the pre-existing clinical conditions.

UPDATE AT 1.30 PM: The news, to be confirmed, has just arrived. There is talk of leukemia and the beginning of chemotherapy. The conditions of Silvio Berlusconi they are complex, however the former premier would be stable.

In the morning, Ansa would have learned the situation from nearby sources. However, it’s not there yet no official medical bulletin. The doctor del Cavaliere, stopped outside the San Raffaele late yesterday evening, refused to make any statements on the health conditions of his patient.

Indiscretions speak of a hospitalization in intensive care and the start of chemotherapy, for one leukemia that would have hit Silvio Berlusconi. Already yesterday, after arriving at San Raffaele, he would have undergone a first cycle. The oxygenation problems would have put the Knight’s cardiovascular and respiratory systems under stress. But there are those who denies the news.

So much concern for Silvio Berlusconi

The concern is great, the children and the brother are go to the hospital both yesterday and this morning. An important factor that suggests that the situation is really serious.

There is a lot of concern, I hope there is in him, because it’s only up to him, a resistance even to this latest attack which today has a sinister name.

These are the words of Vittorio Sgarbiwho continued:

Leukemia can be of different types, but it is clear that Berlusconi is faced with an evidently difficult situation, from which he has to miraculously come out and it is hoped by all his friends that he will come out.

Another medical indiscretion speaks of a call from the Forza Italia leader to some party leaders. Berlusconi allegedly spoke with the minister and vice president of the Council Tajani, with the vice president of the senate Gasparri and the group leader of the Chamber Barelli, asking them to do your best in parliament, to the government and Forza Italia Why “the country needs us”.

We will have to wait for the official bulletin before drawing conclusions. Meanwhile, it’s as much the support that the former prime minister is currently receiving from Italians and all his colleagues in the world of politics.