Berlusconi died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. He had just suffered a relapse in his health due to leukemia that had him hospitalized again since last Friday. The leader of the ‘Forza Italia’ party also left a business empire whose inheritance could be complicated. The current head of the Italian Government, Georgia Meloni, described him as “one of the most influential men in Italian politics.”

One of the most prominent politicians on the Italian scene has died: Silvio Berlusconi. Former Prime Minister on three different occasions, ‘Il Cavaliere’ (Italian for the gentleman), as he was known in his country, died in Milan due to leukemia, among other medical complications.

After 44 days in a medical center, Berlusconi returned to enter to undergo “scheduled checks” on Friday June 9 and his condition became complicated. His death was somewhat surprising given that, according to local media, at the time of his hospitalization there was “no critical aspect or alarm” to worry about.

Founder of the ‘Forza Italia’ party, Silvio Berlusconi has been at the head of that political party since 1993. He was also known for his economic condition. A billionaire, he was the owner of several Italian soccer teams and Mediaset, a renowned company in the world of communications.

His personal life catapulted him into several scandals, even holding the most important political position in Italy. Accused in 2013 of abuse of power and prostitution of minors, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. An accusation that he also ruined his authorization to hold public office. A year later he was acquitted by the Supreme Court.

Other accusations such as tax fraud also weighed on him. This brought him a year of punishment in a nursing home, where he had to do work for the community. Expelled from the Italian Senate, Berlusconi gradually disappeared from the national political arena. He returned to the ring with a coalition that led Georgia Meloni to the head of government.

Dissimilar personalities from Italian and international politics have spoken out for the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The current prime minister cataloged him as “one of the most influential men in Italian politics.”

