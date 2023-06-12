How much is the President’s assets worth between shares and luxury real estate

In the last few hours, the whole of Italy is experiencing real mourning. In fact, the whole country stopped after the news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The former Premier died at the age of 86 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan due to an illness he had been battling for some time.

Politician and great businessman, Silvio Berlusconi has been at the center of the scene in our country for many years. In recent days, the former Premier has been hospitalized again at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to carry out some necessary checks after the anomaly of some values ​​found in the last tests.

As already anticipated, the news of the President’s passing left everyone speechless. Silvio Berlusconi’s 5 children will find themselves inheriting a heritage nothing short of considerable. In 2021, in fact, Silvio Berlusconi made his tax return public, thus showing that he is the richest in the country.

According to what is attested by the tax declaration made public in 2021, Silvio Berlusconi received 50 million 661 thousand 390 euros. According to the ‘Adnkronos’ portal, the figure is approximately 3 million euros more than that collected in the previous year. In 2022, however, Silvio Berlusconi was the only politician not to publish his latest tax return and information about his patrimonial situation.

As for the possessions of the former Premier, the purchase of a property in the Municipality of Casatenovo emerged in 2021. This is the house where Silvio Berlusconi lived with his ex-partner Frances Pascale. Furthermore, among the possessions of the former Premier, we can mention three buildings in Milan, a villa on Lake Maggiore, the residences in Antigua and Lampedusa.

Not just real estate. Many are also part of Silvio Berlusconi’s immense heritage luxury goods, such as an Audi A6, other luxury cars and three ultra-luxury boats. Also in the tax return made public in 2021, the shares of the entrepreneur also emerged.