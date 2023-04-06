Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia and former Italian prime minister, has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to various Italian media. The politician, who led the government three times, has been admitted since Wednesday to the intensive care unit of a Milan hospital. Berlusconi, 86, was hospitalized after suffering cardiovascular and respiratory problems that, as he announced Il Corriere della Sera, could be the result of a tumor in the blood. The Italian agency ANSA affirms that the patient has already started a cycle of chemotherapy and his condition “is stable”.

The Foreign Minister and Vice President of the Italian Government, Antonio Tajani, also the national coordinator of Forza Italia, explained on public television, RAI, that Berlusconi has spent “a quiet night and his condition is stable”, as reported by his personal doctor. , Alberto Zangrillo.

The day of his entry, Berlusconi received a visit from some parliamentarians from his party and from most of his family. His brother Paolo explained when leaving the center that he was stable. “It’s a rock. You will also get out of this, ”he told the media.

The spokesman for the Forza Italia parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, Paolo Barelli, explained that Berlusconi is aware and that they are in contact with him. “He wants party activities to continue and not stop waiting for news,” he said.

The patient has spoken on the phone

The formation has issued a statement in which, without going into details about the health conditions of the octogenarian tycoon, it limits itself to explaining that this Thursday morning Berlusconi spoke by phone with Tajani and Barelli, and that he has listened to the other leaders and leaders of the party. “He has addressed an affectionate greeting to them and has recommended the maximum commitment in Parliament, in the Government and in Forza Italia because the country needs us!” He reads in the note. “They all assured him that they will be attentive, loyal and present to follow his instructions, hoping that he will recover soon and return to being the fighter he always was,” the statement continued.

Forza Italia is part of the right-wing coalition that governs the transalpine country, led by the far-right Giorgia Meloni. Although the former prime minister, a senator in this legislature, is not in the Executive, he did participate in the electoral campaign and in the negotiations to form it.

The billionaire media mogul, who built an empire with commercial television, has been inducted several times in recent years. Last week he was in the same hospital for a few days to undergo several medical check-ups.

Berlusconi has had a pacemaker implanted since 2006 and has several health problems. In 2016 he underwent heart surgery. On that occasion, his doctor explained that he had risked his life and that he had arrived at the hospital in critical condition, which in theory then forced him to slow down. In 2019 he also underwent emergency surgery for intestinal occlusion.

During the pandemic, Il Cavaliere he was hospitalized twice: the first time for 10 days for bilateral pneumonia in September 2020, after testing positive for coronavirus; the second, in May 2021, due to problems related to a lung infection caused by covid. Although he was discharged after a few days, Berlusconi defined the situation as “the worst experience” of his life. Since then, he has repeatedly passed through the medical center. The last one was in January 2022 due to a urinary tract infection.

In February, Berlusconi, who has been the subject of numerous political and judicial scandals throughout his career, was acquitted of charges of bribing witnesses in a case related to his parties, known as bunga bunga, which have haunted him for more than a decade. During the process, which has lasted several years, the judge granted him a period of recess, at the request of his lawyer, because he was “seriously ill.” The Forza Italia leader returned last year as a senator to parliament after nine years of disqualification following a conviction for tax fraud.

Berlusconi’s state of health has aroused concern in the country’s political class. Several senators and parliamentarians from his party have gone to the hospital to visit him and exponents of all political persuasions, both allies and adversaries, continue to send messages of support to wish him a speedy recovery. This Thursday morning, the senators gave him applause in the Upper House.

