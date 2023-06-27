The figure of Silvio Berlusconi, in a blue suit and the ever-present polka-dot tie, with a bucket of white paint and a brush in his hand, surmounted by a sign that names the street after him. It’s called “Self Made Man” and last night the latest work by street artist Alexsandro Palombo appeared, portraying Berlusconi in the street in Milan where he was born, via Volturno.

So the Milanese won’t have to wait 10 years to see a place in the city named after the former prime minister. Palombo chooses to leave his mark on the island, the neighborhood that the Knight had never forgotten and which has seen him grow and form. Once a working class place and beating heart of the Milanese Communist Party and today a fashionable and luxury district, dominated by the skyscrapers symbol of the financial capitalism of the new futuristic Milan.

The artist creates his new mural in those streets where Berlusconi played as a boy and where he also began to have his first small experiences with local politics, as Cavaliere himself recounted in some of his interviews, when he was an electoral attacker and went to I went around the streets of the district to stick the posters of the Christian Democracy party on the walls.

“Italian politics continues to divide and clash even on what to name in memory of the Knight. Two weeks have passed since the death of Silvio Berlusconi and today Via Volturno, the street in the Isola district of Milan where Berlusconi grew up, has become “Via Silvio BERLUSCONI”. Also on this occasion the Cavaliere was the fastest of all”, declared aleXsandro Palombo. In the mural, the former premier is holding a bucket with paint and the words “Self made man”.

The artist has recently portrayed other prominent political figures, such as the work “Power is Female” portraying the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the leader of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, to address the issue of women’s rights, freedom of thought and the question of surrogacy.