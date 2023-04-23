Uncertainty about the timing of the dissemination of the sixth medical bulletin

A crew of. has arrived at the San Raffaele hospital Rossiya 24, a Russian all-news television channel owned by VGTRK, the state television of Russia. Goal of the journalist and the cameraman shoot images for a special on Silvio Berlusconi which will air in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, this is the third weekend at the San Raffaele for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized since last April 5 for some complications of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has been suffering for some time.

According to health sources, the Knight would spend another “quiet” night, the nineteenth since urgently entering the hospital. However, there is still uncertainty about the timing of the sixth medical bulletin, after the one issued on Friday 21 April which reported a “slow but progressive improvement” as well as continuous monitoring of general functions. In short, a clinical situation that remains delicate, enough to push doctors to discourage political visits and visits from people outside the family.

Not even the vice premier and national coordinator of Forza Italia, who today will be divided between Milan and Bergamo for institutional and party commitments, will in fact go to San Raffaele. Meanwhile, from the pavilions of Rho Fiera, FI gathers around its historic leader. A message of unity that would testify to the union between the government and the party in Lombardy – according to what transpires from AGI sources – with as many as three ministers present today: the environment minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the education minister Annamaria Bernini and precisely the deputy prime minister and number one of the Farnesina Antonio Tajani.

