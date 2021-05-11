Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi returned to the Milan hospital from which he was discharged less than two weeks ago this Tuesday morning, fueling speculation about the health of the Forza Italia leader and the collateral effects of the contagion of coronavirus that suffered in 2020.

Silvio Berlusconi arrived at San Raffaele hospital around 5:00 am. The former prime minister has got out of a car supported by his bodyguards and his personal doctor and is already admitted to one of the center’s suites, according to sources in his environment who have assured that Berlusconi went to the clinic because he was not feeling well.

84 years old, he was discharged on May 1 from the same San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he remained hospitalized for three and a half weeks for reasons related to the coronavirus that he contracted in September.

The billionaire has been admitted to the hospital several times in recent months. In September, the current MEP was hospitalized in the same clinic for a lung infection linked to covid-19. In January, he spent several days at the Monaco Cardiothoracic Center for arrhythmia problems. And in February, he was hospitalized one night after a fall.