Silvio Berlusconi reappears on video at the FI convention

After a month of hospitalization, Silvio Berlusconi reappears on video on the occasion of the Forza Italia convention scheduled in Milan.

Il Cavaliere, still hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan, appeared in a jacket and shirt, behind a desk with the emblem of the FI Milan convention and the flags of Italy and Europe behind him.

“Here I am, I’m here for you, for the first time in a shirt and jacket after over a month” Berlusconi began in the 20-minute film.

“A few nights ago, here at the San Raffaele, I suddenly woke up with a question in my head that I couldn’t get rid of. ‘But why am I here? What am I doing here? What am I fighting for here?’. Near me my Martha was watching. I asked her the same question too. ‘Why we are here?’. And she said to me ‘We are here because you have worked so hard, you are working hard to save our democracy and our freedom’. And I want to remind you of this, I also want to tell you what I have thought and gone through, even though I know that doing so will really excite me” the former Prime Minister declared again.

Il Cavaliere, who underlined how Forza Italia is the “backbone of the government”, then spoke of his physical condition: “Dear friends, dear Azzurri, in recent weeks I have felt the affection and participation of many people, including our political opponents, and of course I thank them all. But your affection, your embrace is what helped me to overcome a very dangerous pneumonia”.

“I have never stopped, not even in recent weeks, I have worked on the new party organization and for this reason I am now ready to resume working with you, to fight our battles for freedom with you” concluded Berlusconi, greeted by a standing ovation and lots of applause.