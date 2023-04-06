Silvio Berlusconi and his actions: between speculation and succession

Silvio Berlusconi admitted to therapy intensive agitation inevitably i markets. In yesterday’s day in Bag it was a day of continuous get up of the group’s shares Mediaset. As some managers note, there’s a reason why the shares have been Mfe to have registered the better performance. The rally would be due to a «speculative appeal» of titles. According to the economic newspaper Mf the market does not exclude that the family can also consider a sales hypothesis of Mfe in the event of the ex prime minister’s death. This is a hypothesis to date remote. But that has awakened the market. And the detail can be seen from the growth different of the two types of shares Mfe. Which are linked to voting rights in the shareholders’ meeting.

Those of type Awhich guarantee a right to vote for each titleI am grown less than those of type B, which guarantee it ten. Category A Media for Europe (formerly Mediaset) shares gained 3.51%the Mfe of category B il 4.54%. The other listed company in the publishing sector in the a. portfolio also rose slightly (+0.7%). Fininvest, Mondadori. Weak, however, like the entire banking sector Banca Mediolanum (-0.7%) in which the holding company of the Berlusconi family holds the about 30%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

