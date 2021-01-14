Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister of Italy, is urgently admitted to the Cardiothoracic Center of Monaco due to heart problems. Your own personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, has been in charge of communicating the news. The doctor assures that these are routine examinations and that the leader of Forza Italia will be back home in a few days.

‘Il cavaliere’, 84, wears a pacemaker since 2006, and he was in the French town of Valbonne, in Nice, close to Nice and where he spent much of the confinement in the address of his eldest daughter, Marina.

Previous health problems

Zangrillo has expressed to the Italian agency Ansa that it was on Monday urgently there after some complications. According to the doctor, did not consider “prudent” a transfer to Italy, for which he was admitted to the Monegasque center. “Last Monday, when I did the medical examination on Silvio Berlusconi, I decided to hospitalized urgently at the Monaco heart center, for not considering his transfer to Italy prudent, “he says.

Recently former prime minister overcame the coronavirus, after attending the San Raffaele hospital in Milan with a bilateral pneumonia, although he was discharged after two days. Over the past few years, he has experienced various health conditions. Among them, an intervention on the heart in 2016 due to a severe aortic regurgitation.