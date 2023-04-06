The conductor has decided to cancel his birthday party: here are all the details

In yesterday’s day Silvio Berlusconi he was hospitalized at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan due to respiratory fatigue due to a lung infection. The news has created considerable concern since, according to what was revealed by ‘Dagospia’, the conditions of the former President would not be the best.

The well-known newspaper, in addition to revealing the reason for the recovery by Silvio Berlusconi, confirmed that the entrepreneur’s five children, Marina, Luigi, Barbara, Pier Silvio and Eleonora, have come to the hospital to stay close to their Pope, as the situation would be worrying. Following the disclosure of the news of Berlusconi’s hospitalization, Alfonso Signorini he decided to make a gesture towards the former President that did not go unnoticed.

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized, Alfonso Signorini decides to cancel his birthday party

According to rumors, it seems that following the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s hospitalization, the journalist and presenter of the Big Brother VIP have decided to delete his birthday party scheduled for April 6th.

To make known the gossip it was Alessandro Rosica who expressed himself on his Instagram page with these words:

The huge Alfonso Signorini party scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 6, has been suspended. Among the main reasons there would be Berlusconi’s not exactly calm conditions currently in hospital.

Perhaps not everyone knows that Silvio Berlusconi and Alfonso Signorini are linked by a bond made up of mutual affection and friendship. A few years ago, interviewed by Francesca Fagnani, the conductor of Big Brother VIP had revealed that the former President he had been very close to him when his mom died.

Given the deep bond that unites them, Alfonso Signorini has decided to postpone i festivities scheduled for today on the occasion of his 59th birthday, waiting for the situation to improve.