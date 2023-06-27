The youngest could have the charisma to take up his legacy.

Silvio Berlusconi he left us a few weeks ago leaving an unfillable void in all those who loved him. The knight died at the San Raffaele clinic in Milan for the consequences of one leukemia that had hit him.

Great emotion throughout Italy for the disappearance of one of the most active entrepreneurs and political figures of the last 40 years. She is now waiting to discover the legacy and will he left behind. Curiosity especially towards Martha Fascina who was close to him in these last years of life. As far as companies are concerned, there shouldn’t be any particular upheavals with the 5 children dividing up the enormous assets. For Marta, on the other hand, it is probable that Berlusconi left him a large sum of money and the usufruct on the Arcore villa.

As for the children, among the 5 who aroused the most curiosity especially at funerals was the last, Louisthe youngest born from the marriage with Veronica Lario.

Luigi is married to Federica Fumagalli with whom he has two children: Emanuele Silvio born in 2021 and Tommaso Fabio born in October 2022, the famous seventeenth grandson of Silvio Berlusconi.

Many have focused on Luigi’s style and consider him Silvio’s natural heir even if not today, but in the future. Even at his funeral, he was struck by his elegance and beauty, so much so as to arouse more than one comment on social media. This also unleashed the wrath of journalist Fulvio Abbate who commented on Twitter as follows: “The real country, nourished by GfVip, which now dwells on social media on “how good is Luigi Berlusconi” (sic) deserves only the asteroid. Other than Scuola Holde”.

Luigi Berlusconi is very reserved and very little is known about his life. He loves to stay out of the spotlight, even his marriage has been delegated to a few close friends.

However, many believe that he has the charisma and the right personality to one day take on the legacy of his father Silvio.