On Wednesday 14 June, the funeral was held at the Duomo of Milan Silvio Berlusconi. At the end of the funeral ceremony everyone was amazed by the gesture performed by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. In fact, Mediaset’s managing director addressed a speech to the company’s employees, moving everyone. Let’s find out together what his words were.

After the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, the son Pier Silvio he went to Cologno Monzese where, with his presence, he surprised all Mediaset employees. The managing director has decided to address a touching and moving message to them speech. These were his words:

All the people who loved him felt touched in some way by his generosity and greatness, but guys from tonight, from tomorrow, we’ll click and go back to being a lively company, full of energy and strength, as it is been all his life. Starting tomorrow we’ll go back to being who we’ve always been. He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job.

And, continuing, Pier Silvio Berlusconi then added:

Dad was proud of our company, thank you. It’s as if he loved you one by one. Starting tomorrow we’ll go back to being who we’ve always been. He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job […] We are and will always be a test of freedom.

It goes without saying that the words of the Mediaset managing director moved everyone. First of all Gerry Scotti who listened to Pier Silvio’s words in the front row with eyes full of tears. All those present showed a great wave of love and affection towards Silvio Berlusconi’s son.