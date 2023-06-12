The former premier did not make it after hospitalization. Silvio Berlusconi has died forever at the age of 86

06/12/2023

The news just came, he’s dead Silvio Berlusconi at the age of 86. He had been hospitalized at San Raffaele about 4 days ago following a haematological pathology. The news had arrived of a drastic deterioration in his health conditions and of the arrival in the hospital of his 5 children.

And now, a few minutes ago, the saddest news, the one that no one ever wanted to read. The Knight is dead.

The health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi in recent months

UPDATE 08/04/2023

On 5 April, news of a hospitalization at the San Raffaele hospital arrived. The conditions of Silvio Berlusconi they immediately alerted everyone. There was talk of pneumonia, probable leukemia, a problem with the circulatory and respiratory systems. Several hypotheses have emerged pending the real medical bulletin.

The whole family, brother and children, were taken outside the health facility. The former premier’s doctor had refused to make statements. The only words had come from Paolo Berlusconi, who had described his brother as a strong man, who would make it as always.

Then, the official bulletin from the hospital arrived, Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized for one chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

The former Prime Minister is in hospital for treatment of a lung infection. He fits into the context of a chronic hematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time. Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Disease of which the persistent chronic phase has been ascertained. Absence of evolutionary features in acute leukemia. The therapeutic strategy includes the cure of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of the pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of the pre-existing clinical conditions.

Unfortunately Silvio Berlusconi didn’t make it. He passed away forever at the age of 86.

Who was Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi was an Italian politician and entrepreneur, born in Milan on 29 September 1936. He was four times Prime Minister. In 1977 he received the Order of Merit for Labour, which he renounced due to an old conviction. However, he has earned the name of “Knight”.

The entrepreneur established the company in 1975 Fininvest, one of the most powerful Italian and European holding companies. Between 1982 and 1984, the Knight has purchased Italia 1, Rete 4 and Canale 5.

Political career came in 1994. Silvio Berlusconi founded the party Come on Italylater winning the elections and becoming Prime Minister.

Private life

Silvio Berlusconi got married for the first time in 1965 with Carla Elvira Lucia Dall’Oglio. A marriage that lasted 20 years and from which the eldest daughter was born Maria Elvira (1966) and Pier Silvio (1969).

In 1980, the former premier met the actress Verónica Lario, who became his mistress until the actual divorce. In 1990, they got married. From their relationship 3 children were born: Barbara (1984), Eleanor (1986) and Louis (1988).

Again, the love ended in divorce, which came in 2012.

In the same year came the news of his relationship with Frances Pascale. The two later separated in 2019.

Since 2020, the former prime minister had been dating the deputy Martha Fascina.