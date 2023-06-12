Silvio Berlusconi funeral: when (date) and where it will be held

When (date) and where will the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi be held, who died today – June 12, 2023 – at the age of 86? We tell you right away: at the moment neither where nor when the funeral of the former Prime Minister who died this morning at 9.30 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan will be held has been made official. However, according to preliminary information, the funeral should be held between Wednesday and Thursday, probably in the Milan Cathedral.

The presence of many people is expected: politicians, personalities from the world of TV, business, sport (Berlusconi was president of Milan and patron of Monza) and ordinary people who – probably – will fill the church and the square in front.

Causes of death

We have seen where and when Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral will be held, but what were the causes of the ex Premier’s death? The former Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia died at the age of 86 due to the worsening of his health conditions, which had already been precarious for some time. In recent days, the former Premier had been hospitalized again at the San Raffaele in Milan just over a month after a previous hospitalization in intensive care for respiratory and cardiovascular problems which joined the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he was already suffering time ago.

Berlusconi in recent years was not new to hospitalization. On March 30, he was discharged from the same hospital where he underwent some checkups which then lasted for a few days. After his resignation, Berlusconi had published a post on social media, in which he announced: “I’m already back to work”. The former premier had also been hospitalized in January 2022 for an infection that started from the urinary tract and was treated with strong antibiotic treatment.

In the hours following hospitalization, the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, explained that Berlusconi’s was “a problem due to an unresolved infection”. And he then added that he was vigilant. “I spoke to the family, there is concern”, said Paolo Barelli, group leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber, “but with due prudence I remain optimistic. The family is there, we have the impression that there is a relapse of what evidently had not been overcome”.