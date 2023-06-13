Farewell to the former Italian premier, who died at the San Raffaele

The farewell to Silvio Berlusconiwith the National mourning proclaimed to say goodbye to those who have been prime minister of the Italian government for various mandates. THE funerals of the former president of Milan, who today had taken over the management of Monza Calcio, bringing it back to Serie A, will be held at Cathedral with a solemn Mass. There burial chamber set up in Arcore, in his villa, will be open only to close family and friends.

Silvio Berlusconi has passed away at the age of 86. He had been hospitalized for four days, for the second time in a short time, at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. They had detained him on Friday 9 June, after his resignation on 19 May following a 45-day hospitalization.

Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri they had said that he was hospitalized for the execution of scheduled checks in relation to the known haematological pathology”. And they had ruled out a critical and serious condition. However, the situation quickly escalated.

The Knight’s body he was already transferred on Monday 12 June, the day of his death, to his villa in Arcore. Here family and close friends will be able to greet him. Then the state funeral, in the Milan Cathedral.

And while all of Italy and the whole world send their deepest condolences to the family of the Italian entrepreneur and politician, there are those who ask to name the Monza stadium precisely to Silvio Berlusconi, for what he has done for the local football team in this short time.

For the state funeral, which will take place on Wednesday 14 June 2023 in Milan, at the Duomo, national mourning has been proclaimed. The government decided it. The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, has already signed a device on the matter.

At Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the government, the flags were put up as a sign of mourning for the death of the former Italian prime minister half mast.