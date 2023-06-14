In these days Frances Pascale gave a long interview to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’. Here the former girlfriend of Silvio Berlusconi, now happily married to the singer Paola Turci, revealed how she reacted after hearing the news of the ex Premier’s death. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Francesca Pascale was very young when she first met him Silvio Berlusconi. After they became an official couple, the leader of Forza Italia led Pascale to live a completely different life than the one she lived before her. These were the words that Francesca Pascale released to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ to explain how she reacted to the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death:

Today I feel only pain. It’s kind of like I’ve lost my mother again. Of course he was also a guide […] How many things I’ve experienced, maybe being unconscious, so small, helped me.

And, continuing, Frances Pascale he then added:

It was my old life, today it died with him […] You could have clashed with Berlusconi, argued, but it was difficult to erase him forever. You could have clashed with Berlusconi, argued, but it was difficult to erase him forever.

But that’s not all. The interview that Francesca Pascale gave to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ then continued with some revelations that Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-partner made about the haters, revealing that for her only love and the truth of the feelings of she. Finally, when you are asked for a political judgment on theformer PremierFrancesca Pascale answered the journalist’s question with these words:

It’s not up to me to give it now. I was honest, in joy and dissent, he knew it.

Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-girlfriend then revealed whether she will be present at the state funeral. These were his words about it: