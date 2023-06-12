Diego Sousai

06/12/2023

Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant billionaire and former Italian prime minister, has died in a Milan hospital aged 86, his press office confirmed on Monday.

Berlusconi, who had a recent history of health problems, had recently been diagnosed with leukaemia, Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital said.

The politician also suffered from a lung infection. Last April 5, he was hospitalized for treatment of the disease and remained in the hospital for over a month.

Three days ago, he was hospitalized again for routine tests, but his health deteriorated rapidly.

Berlusconi had a fortune of almost US$ 7 billion (about R$ 34 billion), according to the latest update of the Forbes billionaire ranking.

The tycoon built his wealth with the Fininvest media holding company in the 1970s, before entering politics in the 1990s. He also owned AC Milan, the Italian football team.

Born in 1936 in Milan, Silvio Berlusconi even worked as a crooner on a passenger ship when he was still young to help pay for his studies. He graduated in law.

Three times Prime Minister of Italy and a strong political image in the country, Berlusconi collected controversies and remarkable moments during his life.























