Silvio Berlusconi, former owner and president of AC Milan and owner of Monza, has died at the age of 86. Apart from his political life, Berlusconi was a very popular figure in Italian football. With him, Milan lived the best period in its history, making it a benchmark team in Europe, while Monza returned to Serie A.
Berlusconi bought Milan in 1986 and spent 31 years at the helm of the rossonero team. In that stage he won a total of 29 titles, including 5 Champions League.
After selling Milan, he was president of Monza, a club he managed to return to the highest category of Italian football.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Silvio #Berlusconi #owner #Milan #president #Monza #dies
Leave a Reply