Former Italian Prime Minister SIlvio Berlusconi has died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan because of the leukemia that he had suffered for a long time, the Italian media reported today.

Berlusconi, 86, had been admitted last Friday, three weeks after being discharged, as he spent 44 days hospitalized for aggravated pneumonia due to leukemia that he had suffered for a long time.

Prime Minister of Italy mourned the death

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, assured that with the death of the country’s three-time head of government, Silvio Berlsuconi, who died today at the age of 86, “one of the most influential men in the history of Italy” disappears

“Berlusconi was, above all, a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions, with courage and determination,” said Meloni, an ally of the magnate in the center-right government coalition that governs the country.

(Keep reading: Boris Johnson resigns as a member of the British Parliament)

Meloni, who has led the coalition since October between his party, the far-right Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s League and Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia, he said goodbye to his partner with a video from his government office.

“It was exactly this courage and determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy and allowed him to make real changes in the world of politics, communication and business.”

And I add: “With him, Italy has learned that limits should not be imposed, give up. With him we have fought, won and lost many battles and it is also because of him that we will achieve the goals we had set for ourselves”.

“Goodbye, Silvio,” ended Meloni, who was minister -of Youth- for the first time in 2008 in the Berlusconi government.

News in development…

More news

The pope is doing well and has already expressed a desire to resume his work, according to the Vatican.

Praise for ‘rucksack hero’ who stood up to man who stabbed children in France

Did the Ukrainian counteroffensive officially start? President Zelensky responds