The rider announced on social media the arrival of two other dogs that are added to the other three.

Silvio Berlusconi he has often shown himself to be very close to the world of animals. A love especially for dogs sanctioned by the large presence of him in his residence Arcore. The president of the Monza very active on social media, a few days ago he presented two newcomers to the family.

These are two splendid little dogs that are added to the three he already had. “Peter, Chou Chou, Dudu you already know them, we have just welcomed into the family Dragon And Wolf“ – Berlusconi revealed on Instagram. Also accompanied by a photo taken while he, sitting on the sofa, cuddles his 5 dogs.

“Dragon and Wolf, the little ones! How much joy our four-legged friends give! Happy Sunday everyone!” – he continued in the post. These are small dogs and white poodles, which will enliven the knight’s days together with his partner Martha Fascina.

Silvio Berlusconi has never hidden his love for animals and especially for dogs. His pooches are truly an integral part of his family and often appear in his shots.

“Dudù is alive and reigning, he is a dog gentleman. It’s from him that I get a lot of happiness when I get to have him around with his son Peter. They follow me everywhere: they are intelligent and understand much more than some politicians…” – he said some time ago about his two little dogs.

Monza triumphant against Juventus

Happy weekend for him, president of Monzawho was able to rejoice in the historic victory of his team at the Juventus Stadium against the hosts. In fact, Monza conquered Turin 2-0 in a game that was always conducted in the best possible way and without anything to complain about.

An historic victory that also gave great joy to the managing director of Monza Adrian Galliani who has decided to give his historic yellow tie to coach Palladino.