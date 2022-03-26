Silvio Berlusconi is preparing to become a father again after the “fake” marriage with Marta Fascina

Silvio Berlusconi he could become a dad again at the age of 86. The bomb dropped it Roberto AlessiDirector of Novella 2000. The gossip magazine writes: “Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina could become parents. He is 86 years old, but on certain passions he has never retired ”.

So the wife, non-wife, of Berlusconi she may be pregnant. She who had to agree to celebrate a “fake” wedding but she has not given up on her “to remember” day with a white dress by Antonio Riva could now have a child with the former prime minister.

The feast celebrated a Villa Gernetto in Lesmo, in the province of Monza and Brianza, he also went to the news for the coronation of Matteo Salvini by the former Knight. Among the guests could not miss Vittorio SgarbiMrs who had helped the leader of Come on Italy to look for the grades for the climb to the Quirinale before stepping aside. The famous art critic, contacted by Affaritaliani.ithe told unpublished details: “It was a beautiful celebration, I would say excellent. I, like many, did not go to church, I was only invited to lunch at Villa Gernetto. There was a very long table and the lunch was truly remarkable . They sang four Neapolitan songs and Berlusconi sang in French with Confalonieri on the piano “.

Sgarbi then reveals that “instead of receiving the gifts, it was he, Silvio, who gave gifts to the guests. Gold watch and ties for the men and silk scarves, I believe, for the women”.

Read also:

“Guerra, Salvini:” The Pope is a light to follow in such a dark moment ”

Guerra, Romeo (Lega): “Pope fundamental to achieve peace”

The Lega ad Affari: Pope mediator. Only Francis can stop the war

Guerra, Fratoianni (SI): “The Pope mediator? It would be wonderful news”

Guerra, “the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Our Lady will lead to peace”

War in Ukraine: many Russians with Putin, others in terror. The story

Generali, Calta promises more profits and 7 billion M&A to “awaken the Lion”

Russia-Ukraine war: “Let’s stop!”, The video that says more than a thousand words

Art abroad. Sesana: “With Generali we protect emotions”

SEA, 2021 recovering: passenger traffic up 46.9%

Terna presented the update of the “Driving Energy” Business Plan