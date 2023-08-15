Gratitude can take many forms. It can turn into a gift, an acknowledgment, maybe a tattoo. However, the more audacious take their gratitude to a pro level, “giving” the person to be thanked the name of their child. And so it is that in a friendly match of Virtus Castelfranco, a Modena team that will participate in the next championship of Excellence, Silvio Berlusconi Boahene enters the field, a seventeen year old from Modena ready to experience the thrill of his debut with the team against Conticella of the greats, taking over, among other things, from Enrico Raspadori, Giacomo’s older brother. But it is obviously that name, Silvio Berlusconi, that makes the news.