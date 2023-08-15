The 17-year-old took the field with Virtus Castelfranco, a team from Modena that will participate in the next championship of Excellence. The Ghanaian father: “I owe my residence permit to Berlusconi”
Gratitude can take many forms. It can turn into a gift, an acknowledgment, maybe a tattoo. However, the more audacious take their gratitude to a pro level, “giving” the person to be thanked the name of their child. And so it is that in a friendly match of Virtus Castelfranco, a Modena team that will participate in the next championship of Excellence, Silvio Berlusconi Boahene enters the field, a seventeen year old from Modena ready to experience the thrill of his debut with the team against Conticella of the greats, taking over, among other things, from Enrico Raspadori, Giacomo’s older brother. But it is obviously that name, Silvio Berlusconi, that makes the news.
It was his father, Anthony Boahene, a Ghanaian worker who arrived in Italy in Palermo in 2002 to move to Modena two years later, who chose that demanding name: “I wanted to name him after a great political leader, everything I liked about him and to whom I owe the my residence permit”, Mr. Anthony explained to the Gazzetta di Modena. So gratitude. Side note: Bohaene supports Milan, a different choice would have been incomprehensible…
