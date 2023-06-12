Born on September 29, 1936, the son of a bank employee, entertainer of cruise ships in his youth and a law graduate, the origin of the enormous fortune of Silvio Berlusconi it has sparked all kinds of speculation and remains uncertain. There was even talk of the possibility that it came from loans made by the Sicilian mafia.

With his private television channels, sprinkled with programs with beautiful almost naked women, the tycoon who died this Monday at the age of 86 conquered the general public. He also amassed millions with the real estate and financial sector until he reached politics, seducing viewers and votes at the same time, although he did not manage to fulfill his greatest dream: that of becoming president of the Republic.

With the Fininvest holding company, which had three television channels, several newspapers as well as the Mondadori publishing house, he accumulated more power and his empire spread internationally.

He was the precursor of a style of millionaire politician that has been repeated worldwide, which ignores and disregards ethical and moral principles. The tycoon never gave up on his businesses and companies, generating a debate on conflict of interest, but in November 2011 he had to give up the reins of an Italy plunged into a serious financial crisis.

Decorated as ‘Knight of Labour’ (‘Cavaliere del Lavoro’) at age 41, he lost the title after the final sentence in 2013 to four years in prison for tax fraud at his Mediaset company and for this reason expelled from the Senate after twenty years continued presence in parliament.

The father of five children from two marriages and several times a grandfather, Berlusconi leaves no political heirs, but many financial ones, after distributing his immense patrimony.

power, money and sex

Known for his ‘bunga bunga’ orgies and vulgar jokes, even at international gatherings, such as when he commented on then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s physicist, Berlusconi He was quite a character abroad as well as an emblem of a rapidly growing Italy.

He was prime minister for nine years in total, between 1994 and 2011, and built his immense wealth in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the judicial field, the tycoon was entangled for years in the lawsuits filed for his controversial erotic feasts during his tenure as prime minister.

Over the years, the “Alligator,” one of his many nicknames, underwent numerous surgeries on his face to rejuvenate himself, wore makeup to cover wrinkles, and was often accompanied by a noticeably younger girlfriend.

Parallel to his personal history, the party he founded, Forza Italia, registered a slow decline, going from 29.43 percent of the votes in the 2001 legislative elections to 8 percent in 2022.

In the judicial field, the tycoon was entangled for years in the lawsuits filed for his controversial erotic feasts during his term as prime minister, in which a minor of Moroccan origin participated, ‘Ruby robacorazones’, whom he used to introduce as the niece of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

For that scandal, also known as ‘Rubygate’, which aroused great interest outside and within Italy, he was subjected to three trials. Although he was acquitted for the crime of prostitution of a minor, he was prosecuted for bribing the witnesses in that case, most of them models and prostitutes, trials that damaged his image.

