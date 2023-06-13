These are the words of the presenter: “I’m really sad. Period”

The news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi has left everyone in total despair. The former premier died at the age of 86 on Monday 12 June at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Following the disclosure of the news, there were many personalities from the world of entertainment who said their last goodbyes to the President. Among the many written words, Barbara D’Urso’s farewell message certainly did not go unnoticed.

Barbara D’Urso remembers Silvio Berlusconi. Over the last few hours the presenter of Afternoon 5 he paid his last respects to the former Premier by writing a moving farewell message for him. These were his words:

I’m really sad. Point. Thank you for welcoming me on your first TV 45 years ago, for always respecting me, for your kind ways. I remember your enthusiasm, contagious and disruptive, when you called us to a meeting in Milan 2, where we saw the birth of the future of television, which you intuited before anyone else…

And, continuing, Barbara D’Urso then added:

You’ve never been banal, you’ve always been very close to your family… And as I’ve always told you, I learned a lot by watching you at work over those years. I was proud when, not long ago, I learned that you defined me as a woman “with a velvet smile and balls of steel.

Finally, concluding, the presenter of Afternoon 5 he addressed to Silvio Berlusconi these last words:

Because in these few words there is all the professional affection that you have never failed to show me… I will never forget you… Bye Silvio.

We recall that Silvio Berlusconi has been at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan since last Friday. The recovery it was triggered following the anomaly of some values ​​found during the last tests. On Monday 12 June, the health conditions of the former Premier worsened.