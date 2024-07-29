Marina Berlusconi: “All Fininvest debts have been repaid”

“All the Fininvest debts they were repaid. And they have nothing to do with entering politics of my father”. So Navy Berlusconi reply to the article published yesterday by Republic. The newspaper reported the conclusions of an investigation into the debt of the group communication Of Silvio Berlusconi at the time of his entry into politics, highlighting how what the founder of the newspaper had written Eugenio Scalfari more than 30 years ago about debt it was true.

Today, Silvio Berlusconi’s daughter responds to the accusations of indebtedness with a letter. “I read with amazement that your newspaper continues to be of great interest discussions and events that date back more than thirty years and that have already been extensively analyzedand, explained, dissected. It is certainly not up to me to judge what has been the evolution over the course of these thirty years of what was then the Espresso Group. What I can do – or rather what I want to do – is talk about us, talk about Fininvest”, writes Marina Berlusconi in a letter addressed to the director of Repubblica, Maurizio Molinari.

“There is not a single cent of our debt that has not been repaid to the banking system.. After all, and until proven otherwise, all companies that want to grow get into debt. And I don’t think that, at least for the moment, this is a crime. Then, our lawyers will take care of the umpteenth useless appraisal requested by the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office. The two stock market listings that we made in the early 90s and that met with great favor among investors, have nothing to do with my father’s entry into politics, as the article tries to insinuate. Those companies are, today as then, leaders on the stock market in their reference sectors”, Marina writes again.

“We will continue to work, believe and invest in the future of our companies. Perhaps I am stubborn, but I persist in my belief that in a “normal country” – which many have long hoped Italy could be – the solidity of a large company, which is also the protagonist of important pan-European growth while keeping its head and heart in our country, must and can only be a reason for appreciation, satisfaction and pride”, concludes Marina Berlusconi.