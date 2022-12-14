Naples, Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina become statuettes of the crib together with the poodle Dudù, thanks to the art of Genny De Virgilio

New artwork from the workshop of Genny DeVirgiliothe Neapolitan artist among the most famous of San Gregorio Armeno: the statuettes of the crib of Silvio Berlusconi, Marta Fascina and the poodle Dudù.

The artist did this Christmas present for the couple and the photo of Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina figurines of the crib was published in the weekly Whoand next to them certainly could not miss Dudù, the poodle from which they are inseparable.

It’s about 33cm statuettes created by hand by Genny De Virgilio, who every year enriches the crib with new characters from the world of entertainment, politics and sport. It is not the first time that Berlusconi becomes a statuette of the crib, but in this case the homage regards the couple Berlusconi-Fascina.

Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina joined in what has never been called a real wedding last spring, and since then the couple appears united and inseparable. The non-religious ceremony was held at Villa Gernetto, and immediately after the exchange of wedding rings there was lunch with a few intimate guests.

