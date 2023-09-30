On the 39th floor of Palazzo Lombardia, seat of the regional council, on his birthday the Belvedere room is named after Silvio Berlusconi who celebrates him as a “visionary and innovative entrepreneur, man of the institutions and far-sighted politician, protagonist in sport”.

“A person – explained the President of the Region Attilio Fontana – who better than anyone else represents being Lombard, the values ​​of this land. The Belvedere iconically represents the heart of our region.”

The ceremony was also attended by the former prime minister’s daughter Barbara and her brother Paolo Berlusconi and the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini. Present were the ‘lifelong friends’ Fedele Confalonieri and Adriano Galliani with other national and regional institutions.

Nick Zonna photo shoot

