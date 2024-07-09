Berlusconi Airport, the decision was not Salvini’s but…

The decision to name the airport after continues to be a matter of debate Malpensa to Silvio BerlusconiIt was Matthew Salvini to announce it in recent days but apparently the idea did not come from the Minister of Tourism and leader of the Leaguebut it’s coming from ENAC. Pierluigi Of Palmpresident of the institution, takes “responsibility”. “Salvini, Di Palma explains to La Repubblica – has something to do with it up to a certain point. It is a proposal that I presented to the Board of Directors of Enac”, the body competent to decide on the naming of the airports. And here, in the Council, the proposal was approved “without objections”. Di Palma speaks as a person “of socialist extraction“, who had a fervent admiration for Berlusconi.

“He was a man – continues the CEO of ENAC to La Repubblica – who he broke some molds. The attempt to bring about a democracy of alternation, here in our country, is due to him. And he has always guaranteed Italy international relations like no other. Just think of Putin or Gaddafi“. It was another era, when the Russians had not yet invaded Ukraine in contempt of all international rules. “This is the era in which attempts were made to pacify the worldor not?”. The mayor of Milan Room but he holds his ground: “In Italy – he says – two things no longer exist: institutional courtesy and the independence of public bodies”. The procedure on Malpensa – he adds – has taken shape “without feeling the slightest bit Seaa company that manages the Milan airportsowned by the Municipality”. In this climate, the Internet petitions who ask to register the airport in the name of figures considered most deserving.