All the defendants were acquitted because according to the Milan judges “the fact does not exist”

The former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was acquitted this morning by the accusation of corruption in judicial acts which was contested during the trial Ruby terone of the strands of inquiry linked to the famous evenings organized in the private residence of the leader of Forza Italia in Arcore.

The sentence came at lunchtime after two hours of deliberation. The judges of the seventh criminal section of the court of Milan have decided that “the fact does not exist” for none of the 28 suspects, starting with Silvio Berlusconi. With the former premier were accused, among others, Karima el Mahrougknown in the press as Ruby Rubacuori, the Senator Maria Rosaria Rossi and the president of Medusa Charles Rossellaas well as about twenty young guests of the Arcore evenings.

six years of trial Ruby ter — It ended with an acquittal for everyone a process that lasted six years and born from a rib of the other two criminal proceedings linked to the Arcore parties. In this case Berlusconi was accused of having paid 10 million eurosbetween 2011 and 2015, to the young guests of those parties at Villa San Martino to lie or not tell the truth during the previous trials.

Berlusconi’s defense — The prosecution had spoken openly of corruption, while the leader of Forza Italia had always defended himself by claiming that he only wanted to reward the young girls who had seen their lives ruined by the famous judicial investigation that held court and in the press for years.

Berlusconi acquitted, the words of the lawyer — The judges agreed with Berlusconi and the other defendants. The lawyer Federico CecconiBerlusconi's defender, immediately commented on the judges' decision: "It is an acquittal with the broadest and fullest possible formula, I can only be enormously satisfied, three out of three".

Berlusconi acquitted: has the final word been written? — On the other hand, the comment of the deputy prosecutor is of a completely different tenor Tiziana Siciliano on leaving the court after today’s sentence: “There is no bitterness, it is our judicial system, we have worked with deep conviction and the evidence from our point of view has given us the conviction, which remains, that there have been false witness and corruption”. The reasons for the sentence will be published shortly and only at that point will it be understood whether the Public Prosecutor’s Office wants to appeal or not. The final word, although close, has not yet been written.