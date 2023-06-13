Over the last few hours, the arrival of the sad news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi it shocked the whole world of sport, politics, the web and Italian television. In any case, there are those who did not have a strong sympathy for the politician and thought of organizing a social event that outraged the entire population. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Silvio Berlusconi passed away on 12 June 2023. The world of politics, sport, Italian television and the web has shown its full potential condolences for the death of the political historian. However, not all of them have appeared destroyed since ache. Therefore, while most people are waiting for June 14 to say their last goodbyes to the entrepreneur, those who did not appreciate his conduct had a idea really inappropriate.

We are talking about the circle Arch Blob of Arcore who decided to give a party for the disappearance of Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s father. Indeed, the event in question was presented on social media through a poster in which a dwarf with Berlusconi’s face appears. The club has decided to call this party “Dipartyto”.

L’announcement came through social media with these words:

Enter history with us, pass by the last great event by Silvio. Swimming pool, music, all night long toast and a free commemorative pin for the first 100. #hellosilvio.

Needless to say, this gesture aroused theindignation from all over the web. In fact, many have been negative comments written below the post by users, such as:

I consider this gesture in bad taste and downright embarrassing.

Despite this, useless were i attempts to have the post deleted. Indeed, the same club has decided to remove them from them contacts all people who wrote offensive comments.