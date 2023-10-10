A new will emerges from Silvio Berlusconi whose heir could get more than 26 million euros

One of the most talked about topics of the moment is the Silvio Berlusconi’s will. Apparently, in addition to his children and his partner Marta Fascino, there would be another heir to the former knight’s wealth.

This is the Piedmontese entrepreneur Marco Di Nunzio, which has now moved to South America. The latter claims to be one of the heirs, thanks to a special, non-holographic will, signed by Silvio himself.

Apparently, the document was signed in Colombia 2 years ago, precisely on September 21, 2021. the55 year old entrepreneur he would have deposited and published it at a notary’s office in Naples, last October 3rd.

Berlusconi, a new will appears: “There is a new heir, 26 million euros to him”

Obviously, to validate his presence among the heirs, he is assisted by the lawyer Erich Grimaldi. The latter stated that: “has become valid for all purposes and must be officially considered and mandatorily included in the inheritance practice of Silvio Berlusconi”.

The entrepreneur has always claimed to be an old friend of Berlusconi. The same one who in 2013 also tried to run for president of the Lombardy Region with the list “Bunga Bunga Movement”. But he was then excluded by the Milan Court of Appeal due to some irregularities in the signatures.

According to the will presented by Di Nunzio, Silvio Berlusconi would have left him 2% of Fininvest shares. This percentage has a value of approximately 26 million euros. Without considering the actions of the company that owns the villas in Antigua, the ship “Princess GoAway” and other boats.

With the publication of this alleged will, the entrepreneur Di Nunzio also formalized the formal notice for Berlusconi’s 5 children, also requesting the entry into possession of the assets.

According to the lawyer assisting the entrepreneur, the will was stipulated way back on September 21, 2021, at the notary Jimenez Najera Margarita Rosa, in Barrio Espinal, Colombia. From the moment the document was validated, according to Grimaldi once the notification occurred: “the testamentary legacies will be. Certainly, subjected to scrutiny by the Cavaliere family, the notary Roveda and the management committee of the Fininvest company itself. Also taking into account the 2% of the shares of the relevant company listed on the stock exchange, assigned to him by Berlusconi in the will”.