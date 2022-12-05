Tragedy in Barbariga di Vigonza, Silvio Barina dies at the age of only 55 from a sudden illness. To find him lifeless, his elderly mother

Silvio Barina he died suddenly at the age of 55 while caring for his elderly parents. The sad story happened in Barbariga di Vigonza, in the province of Padua.

In the last year, Silvio Barina had made a commitment to assist, every day, his mom and dad and in the last 15 days also at night. The two elderly gentlemen were no longer able to look after themselves, alone in their home.

Last Friday, like every day, Silvio went to his parents’ house, then returned to his wife, with whom he had been married for 26 years and they had dinner together. Around 11.30pm, as the woman herself told the newspaper The Gazzettinothe 55-year-old is returned to the parental hometo put them to bed.

He fixed them, just like he had done every night for 15 days. Then she is settled on the sofa and turned on the TV. Shortly after, around midnight, his mother called him. She needed him in the room.

She called him again and again, but her son didn’t answer. So, the old woman got up and she joined him in that chair, but Silvio was already lifeless. An illness that took him suddenly. He still had the remote in his hand.

The story of Silvio Barina’s wife

In an interview with The Gazzettinothe wife Antonella Fantinato he said he didn’t notice nothing unusual that evening in her husband, he was Silvio as always. Here are her words:

We had dinner together on Friday evening after he had been to his parents’ house in the center of Vigonza. Around 11.30 pm he went back to his parents to put them to bed. For a year Silvio had taken on this task which he carried out with dedication, perseverance and commitment. For about fifteen days his parents fell and are struggling to stay at home alone, and so Silvio had been sleeping with them for two weeks.