According to the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, the way of publicizing candidates running in the election will change

The minister of Human Rights and CitizenshipSilvio Almeida, reported this Sunday (October 1, 2023) that the government intends to improve the unified election of guardianship counselors, a process that should change the way candidates running in the election are announced.

Present in the North Zone of São Paulo to participate in the election as a voter, Silvio Almeida said that he has no reservations about the candidacy of declaredly conservative figures, as, for him, what matters is that they maintain their commitment to defending the rights of children and adolescents and follow the principles of the law.

“I don’t see it as a problem, quite the opposite. I think it’s part of democracy [ter] candidacies with a more conservative, more progressive profile, from people who profess a faith, who have a religion. And also people who have no religion. What I see as a problem is when there is no commitment to what is stipulated in the Federal Constitution and the Statute of Children and Adolescents”he declared.

The minister added that the department he commands has plans to improve the performance of guardianship counselors and intends to find a way to hold accountable those who stray from the mission they should fulfill.

“They are employees and should be valued for that, but they also have to have the responsibility that public servants have. The Guardianship Council is not used to proselytize, either politically or religiously, it simply has in mind, as its objective, the care of children and adolescents, as determined by law”he said.

São Paulo is the largest electoral college in the country and had around 150 thousand voters in the last elections for the guardianship council, a body that enjoys autonomy to enforce the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute), in force since 1990.

In the municipality, 1,240 candidates are competing for 260 vacancies for guardianship counselors. The total number of voters is close to that of voters in municipalities such as Araçatuba (143 thousand) and Bragança Paulista (126.8 thousand), according to the city hall.

For the municipal secretary of Human Rights and Citizenship, Soninha Francine, the Guardianship Council is still seen as a body that responds after a tragedy has occurred, which diminishes its importance.

“On the other hand, it is used almost like a bogeyman, because it says ‘look, behave yourself, otherwise I will call the Child Protection Council for you’. So, in addition to people not knowing how it works, there is misinformation. This is already an initial challenge’”he stated.

For the secretary, before calling the population to vote – which is optional –, it is necessary to make them understand “what are you voting for”.

“Sometimes, we have to become aware of the pain, see the barbarity of violence against children and adolescents and understand that they need everyone to be protected and that there is someone who does this as a daily occupation”he said.

POLITICAL POLARIZATION

Asked about the ideological division that is manifested in the councilor elections, as has happened with other elections in the country, such as the presidential elections, Soninha Francine declared that “this is the only thing that is not new”.

“It has been at least two elections since this polarization took place, with the entry of a group that is quite influential, mobilized, articulated, which even claims to have a conservative profile and has been acquiring many advisors. The election itself reverberated more. So, this fact also had repercussions,” he said.

The municipal secretary of Human Rights and Citizenship declared that it is not possible “prevent neither conservatives nor progressives from winning. No field has that right.”.

“The problem is that, as it still remains in some places, and São Paulo is one of them, the possibility of voting for 5 candidates, it is easy to elect 5 people from the same group and this greatly harms diverse representation within the collegiate. A good collegiate is diverse”he stated.

With information from Agência Brasil.