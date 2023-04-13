In a hearing in the Chamber, the minister was asked about being in favor of the debate on the decriminalization of drugs

The Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, said on Wednesday (12.Apr.2023) that drug use in Brazil should be treated as a public health problem and not of a criminal nature. ANDm audience nthe Chamber of Deputies, stated that this is their personal opinion, but that the government is not studying any decriminalization initiative.

“The issue of drugs is fundamentally a public health issue and not a problem of a criminal nature. […] Decriminalization is not the opposite of regulation”, said at a meeting of the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime.

“The policies that are proposed in Brazil regarding the issue are policies of repression, which do not take into account the dimension as a public health problem. It is a fallacy to say that we are as we are because of policies that are no longer tough, because only toughness has prevailed, only criminalization has prevailed.”, he declared.

​​The deputies questioned the minister about his defense in favor of the decriminalization of drugs as an alternative to reduce the prison population. In an interview with BBC Brazilin March, Almeida spoke on the subject and stated that “drug decriminalization does not mean that there cannot be a control over it”.

“The position that I expressed, which, I repeat, is not a position that stems from a specific policy of the Brazilian State, but a position that reflects what I believe, is a policy that takes care of people’s lives and that deals with this issue in terms public health”, he told deputies this Wednesday.

The minister stated that he was in favor of a “qualified and intelligent repression” of organized crime, especially drug and arms trafficking. He also denied having “apology for crime in championing the decriminalization debate. “There is no kind of apology for crime. Anything other than that is absolutely outside of rational discussion.“, he said.

January 8th

The deputies also questioned Almeida about the situation and protection of the human rights of right-wing extremists arrested for participating in the acts of January 8th. Opposition congressmen have made visits prisoners and question the treatment given to those being investigated.

for the deputy Gilberto Silva (PL-PB), the minister was silent in supporting people arrested after the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic. “Many were unconstitutionally and illegally imprisoned […] Your Excellency failed to defend these people”, said the deputy.



Silvio Almeida replied that he had communicated the competent bodies to verify the situation of the prisoners. “As a minister, by imposition, by determination of President Lula, I must look at all violations of human rights and try to make all my efforts to account for something that is systematic in Brazil: the violation of human rights“, he said.

The meeting began with an alert from the president of the collegiate, deputy sanderson (PL-RS), who made an appeal for decorum to congressmen. Throughout the session, however, opposition deputies and government allies disagreed about the progress of the hearing and carried out arguments.

The day before, on Tuesday (April 11), an audience with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoended early after disagreements, arguments and verbal aggression between deputies.