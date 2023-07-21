On a visit to Cape Verde, a PT member said that Brazil has “deep gratitude” for what was produced by enslaved people

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, opposed the criticism of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on a statement in which he stated that Brazil is grateful to Africa for what was produced in slavery. In Almeida’s assessment, the PT member recognized the contributions of the African people to the country’s development and preached reparation.

“What President Lula said was: ‘Brazil owes a debt to Africa and it has to be paid’. And that is why the president has insisted –and I have already spoken to him about this– that the human rights agenda with Africa involves the so-called right to development”, said the minister to Estadão on thursday (20.jul.2023).

During a visit to Cape Verde, on Wednesday (19.Jul), Lula stated that Brazil has “deep gratitude” for what was produced by enslaved people in the country for more than 3 centuries.

“We Brazilians are formed by the African people. Our culture, our color, our size, is the result of the miscegenation of Indians, blacks and Europeans. We are deeply grateful to the African continent for everything that was produced during 350 years of slavery in our country.”, said the president.

The PT also stated that the debt that Brazil owes Africa due to slavery must be paid by offering educational training to African students. “The form of payment that a country like Brazil can make […] is the possibility of training people, so that they have specialization in the various areas that the African continent needs, for the possibility of industrialization and agriculture”.

Watch (39s):

According to Silvio Almeida, “Lula considers that our relationship with Africa goes far beyond the past, which cannot be forgotten so that its consequences are not repeatedly experienced.”.

Lula’s statement had a negative impact on social media. On Thursday (July 20), Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) classified the president’s speech as “unacceptable” It is “needs to be repudiated”.

“No one can remain silent in the face of a statement like that. I regret that our current President of the Republic embarrasses us again on the world stage”, said Damares in a video published on Instagram.

Watch (1min27s):