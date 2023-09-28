According to Dionatan Matos Oliveira, the prison has not “respected” the diet required by the former director of the PRF, who is gluten intolerant

A medical report indicates that the former director general of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques lost 11 kg in prison. He arrived at the prison weighing 82 kg. In the last medical evaluation, carried out on Thursday (September 21), it was found that he weighed 71 kg. The report was produced after the defense requested a medical analysis from the DF Criminal Executions Court.

According to Dionatan Matos Oliveira, the doctor who signed the report, the prison does not have “respected” the necessary diet for Vasques, who is gluten intolerant (celiac). He also reports that the necessary foods for his eating schedule were not replaced. Here’s the complete (PDF – 340 kB).

In the report, the doctor warns that Silvinei’s nutritional situation could bring other complications such as “osteoporosis, infertility, anemia and increased risk of small bowel cancer.”.

Eduardo Nostrani, Silvinei’s lawyer, told the Power360, on August 15, that the former director was not eating in the prison. In a statement, Seape reported that he has been eating 4 meals a day.

PRISON

Silvinei was arrested on August 9 by the PF (Federal Police) in the investigation investigating interference in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. Other members of the corporation were targets of search and seizure.

The investigation finds out whether the agents used the corporation to prevent the flow of vehicles on highways, targeting areas where supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), mainly in the Northeast.