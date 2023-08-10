The former general director of the Federal Highway Police was arrested on Wednesday (9.Aug) in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections

Former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques arrived to testify at the PF (Federal Police) this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) around 1:58 pm, Brasília time. He was arrested on Wednesday (9.Aug) in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections.



#Silvinei #Vasques #arrives #testify #5th