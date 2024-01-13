Penitentiary police officers reportedly told the former head of the PRF that he would not be allowed to leave Papuda to take the test

The former director general of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Silvinei Vasques, should not be authorized to take the 2nd phase of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) test. Lawyer Eduardo Simão told the Power360 this Saturday (January 13, 2024) that prison police officers had already indicated that authorization would not be given before the test took place. Silvinei has been in prison since August 2023 for alleged interference by the PRF during the 2022 elections. In December, the Federal District Court allowed books to be brought into the Papuda Complex, where Silvinei is being held, to help with his studies for the OAB exam .