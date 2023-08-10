Former head of the PRF was preventively arrested on Wednesday (9.Aug) in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections

Eduardo Pedro Nostrami Simão, lawyer for the former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques, said that his client is confident about his release, but worried about his 2 dogs. Nostrami visited Silvinei at the PF (Federal Police) superintendence in Brasília, on the night of Wednesday (9.Aug.2023).

“I spoke with Silvinei, he’s fine. [Tem] concern for his animals, he has 2 puppies, he is very fond of dogs. We know, dog nowadays is a member of the family”, said Nostrami to the Power360 at the exit of the PF.

Also according to the lawyer, Silvinei “is very hopeful. He knows they’ve heard them all now, all the cops. Then, he would no longer have any reason to keep this prison. He is confident that soon he will come out of this and will come out stronger”.

The former head of the PRF was preventively arrested in the morning, in Florianópolis (SC), in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections. He would have tried to transform the PRF into a “Government Police”, according to the PF representation, for the benefit of the then president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Citizen Constitution Operation investigates whether federal road police officers have directed “human and material resources in order to make it difficult for voters to travel on October 30, 2022”, informed the corporation in a note.

The PF also targeted 9 members of the PRF under Silvinei’s management with search and seizure warrants.

