Silvina Luna passed away this Thursday, August 31, at the age of 43, in the hospital where she had been hospitalized since June 13. The former reality girl suffered from acute renal failure as a result of malpractice in an aesthetic operation performed by the doctorHannibal Lotockiin 2011.

What did Silvia Luna die of?

Since his admission to the hospitalSilvia Luna She was sedated and connected to an artificial respirator until Thursday June 29, when she had a slight improvement. “He is breathing on his own, with kinesiological, nutritional and psychological rehabilitation”said an official statement from the hospital published on August 17.

Despite this, his health worsened as the days passed. Her friends and fellow actors called for prayer chains and asked for blood donations, in an attempt to help the young actress. Unfortunately, Fernando Bulando, Luna’s lawyer, confirmed her death today in communication with the “Intruders” program.

“All we are going to tell is this, the family decision, to disconnect Silvina. Unfortunately this just happened. Nothing, it’s in the hands of God, or whatever you believe.” pointed out the lawman.

The health problems of the ex-participant of‘Big Brother’They began after an aesthetic intervention that was carried out in 2011 by the doctor Aníbal Lotocki. He applied biopolymers to her buttocks, causing hypercalcemia and kidney failure. The doctor was sentenced to four years in prison – and five years of disqualification from practicing medicine – for the crime of serious injuries in a complaint filed jointly by Silvina, Stefy Xipolitakis, Gabriela Trenchi and Pamela Sosa.

Who was Silvia Luna?

Silvina Luna was born in Rosario on June 21, 1980 and became a well-known image on the small screen thanks to the reality show ‘Big Brother’, which aired in 2001. That program was the beginning of a solid career that kept her for 20 years. on the front page of show business. She participated in shows like‘They are made of iron’, ‘La pelu’ and ‘Las estrellas’in addition to being a recurring figure to participate as a panelist in various entertainment programs.

His last job was in 2022, in the first season of ‘The hotel of celebrities’, which he left due to his physical problems.

