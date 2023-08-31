Today, Thursday, August 31, the Argentine actress and model Silvina Luna, 43, passed away today after an extensive stay at the Italian Hospital. Fernando Burlando, his lawyer, was the one who confirmed the sad news. The model was admitted to the medical center located in the Almagro neighborhood due to complications of hypercalcemia that eventually led to acute renal failure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpKev2Th5NA This is how the death of Silvina Luna was announced. Video: America TV

This unfortunate outcome was the result of a toxin that had been introduced into his body in the past, as a result of an aesthetic procedure carried out years before by the doctor Aníbal Lotocki. The news of the death of the beloved Rosario has caused a deep commotion throughout Argentina.

News in development.

#Silvina #Luna #dies #case #malpractice #cosmetic #surgery #life #Argentine #model