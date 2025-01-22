Anxiety has become one of the most common mental health problems today and yet, most of the time it is not given the visibility it deserves. For this reason, Silvia Vidal, forensic psychologist and clinician specialized in this topic, delves not only into its symptoms, but also into its causes. In ‘Embrace your fears’ she explains the relationship between the brain and the nervous system to understand how the brain works. anxiety and stress in your life so that you can manage them effectively. In addition, the author proposes a series of tools and exercises to put into practice everything learned and cultivate serenity, mindfulness and self-knowledge, key elements to reduce the impact of anxiety in your daily life. Melissa González- Years ago you already had anxiety Today you are specialized in this disorder. Did you get out of anxiety or are you still dealing with it despite having all the tools? I had anxiety when I was 18 or 20 years old and, of course, in the end I was like a bit of a guinea pig with myself because I said, 'but this what the hell is it?' And now I have been studying anxiety for more than 10 years and I have absolutely nothing of it. Yes, it is true that at some point it can come from episodes of stress, but I know how to regulate it. – Anxiety comes out then… I think this is an example of ‘hey, it can be done’. By understanding anxiety and your body, you can live without that maladaptive anxiety; without that anxiety that kills you inside.- Afterwards you decided to write this book with all your knowledge to send it to I imagine that to the people around you and your Instagram community mainly…I decided to write this book because I realized, thanks to Instagram already spread the word that it could help many people simply understand what was happening to them. For me it is like giving voice and visibility to mental health problems, more specifically to anxiety disorders, which I believe have always been with us, but there is a lot of invisible suffering. – Are there many people with anxiety around you? A lot. And it happens to me that when I say something related to my profession, that I am a psychologist, they say ‘ugh, anxiety, eh?’. And they are people of all ages. “You can live without anxiety by understanding your body” Silvia Vidal Psychologist, expert in anxiety. Do you think that people who are well into adulthood find it difficult to go to a psychologist? Thanks to my book and the dissemination, I They have gone so far as to say that they now understand that some sensations they have been living with all their lives were nothing more and nothing less than anxiety. Older people who have been dealing with this all their lives do not even reconsider the idea that you can live without anxiety. – What symptoms does anxiety have? I say in the book that anxiety can manifest itself in a thousand ways. For example, the symptoms of cognitive anxiety are related to thinking, that is, you think that you are not enough, that you are going to be fired from work, that you are not doing well… and that is also anxiety. The thoughts that we normalize also cause anxiety.- What other types of anxiety are there? As I said, the cognitive symptoms are related to thinking, tension, we may be a little confused and we are a little more nervous. For example, excessive worry, fear of losing control, of being unable to cope with a situation, feeling that you have low productivity. Physiological symptoms have to do with the activity of the nervous system, which are physical or physiological: tachycardia, shortness of breath, pain, punctures in the chest, pressure, feeling of suffocation, dizziness is very common, sweating, bruxism… Emotional symptoms are also very common: being irascible, tense, scared, impatient, frustrated, that everything tastes bad, apathetic…Finally, the behavioral ones, which have to do with behavior. For example, being agitated, walking from side to side, biting your nails, turning in bed, biting your skin… There are other symptoms that I highlight in the book, which is perfectionism, not tolerating uncertainty, having to respond quickly to all messages as if you were in a hurry, spend many hours on social networks… – What is the relationship between anxiety and perfectionism? Perfectionism leads us to constant self-demand and dissatisfaction with having to do more, produce more… You will always have anxiety because in the end what you are transmitting to your body is that nothing is finished, that you always have to do more, more, more. 80% of patients are very perfectionistic and that feeling of not achieving anything leads them to be drowned and have anxiety. Perfectionism is a protection system of, ‘Hey, why do you need to do everything perfect?’ Surely you want to protect yourself from judgment, from failure, and yet, anxiety is simply telling you, stop a little, because this is not the way.- Embrace your fears, is the title of the book, how can it help How can people manage anxiety? We have to embrace fears and stop wanting to run away from emotions, wanting to live without fear, wanting to live without anxiety. Maybe anxiety is giving you a very important message, like that you are not with the right person, that you have too much stress, that you have to work on your self-esteem, that the fear you have right now is not real… I encourage you to hug that part and when you accept that that is part of you, of your learning history…I always say it: the more you want to control your anxiety and escape from it, the bigger it becomes. However, when you embrace this part you see that this fear you have is because it wants to protect you from whatever it is. “Perfectionism leads us to constant self-demand and the dissatisfaction of having to do more” Silvia Vidal Psychologist expert in anxiety – It is assumed that anxiety is protecting you from something but many times anxiety is not well understood because it appears without there being any real danger…For example, on the road it is very important to have a little bit of anxiety because otherwise we would go super fast and we would do reckless things. And then there is maladaptive anxiety, which is what limits you, what doesn’t let you live. The one that really makes you live hell. What we have to understand is your life story, understand where it comes from. Because when your body is in danger, something is happening. So when we understand your life story, it is easier to understand that right now there is no danger. – Do we face anxiety or avoid what causes it? It is always recommended to face that fear. The first thing we have to detect is the root of fear. An example: why am I afraid to ride the plane? Why am I afraid of dying? Why don’t I trust that it will turn out well? Why do I need to have an outlet? So, once I have the root, I look for strategies to regulate the nervous system. Nothing is going to happen: your anxiety is warning you of danger, but it doesn’t have to happen. You have to resort to prevention psychology, which is to do breathing, if you have to take a relaxant, then you take it first, if it is necessary to be accompanied… Exposure is very important but always with some prior strategies. If you never face fear, you will never be able to show your body that nothing is happening. If you are having anxiety, or an anxiety attack, what can you do to relax? Without tools, I understand, the process is worse… Anxiety is an expression that the body has to release a lot of tension. An anxiety attack cannot last long either… You have the feeling that you are drowning, that you are fainting… People who have anxiety have to work to avoid reaching the highest point because your body also suffers, you are left extremely exhausted. … As strategies, the first thing is to reduce the activity of the nervous system. If the nervous system is very activated, you have to take deep breaths. In the book I put several types of calming breaths. It is very important to remind yourself and other people that this anxiety, which is very uncomfortable, is not going to cause anything bad to happen to you. It’s terrible to feel like you can’t breathe, that your vision is cloudy… but anxiety, I always say, suffocates but doesn’t kill. – Does letting emotions flow help combat anxiety? It is necessary to feel emotions because the more we repress them, the more they stay in the body. Unexpressed emotions always appear in worse forms, such as anxiety: sadness crying, anger while playing sports… You have to listen to your body and not want to run away from your emotions. You have to learn to listen to them and in the book I also talk about the function of each one. Listening to those emotions leads you to action. For example, if you don’t stop to listen to them, you will never make the change.About Silvia VidalSilvia Vidal is a forensic and health psychologist specialized in the treatment of anxiety and stress. At first, she directed her steps to forensic psychology, focusing on psychological abuse, but little by little, her work as a health psychologist led her to what she had really been passionate about since she was a teenager: anxiety and everything that It can teach us if we know it and manage it correctly. In addition, he has training in emotional dependency, relationships, self-esteem, trauma, mood and emotional management. In 2020, she created her social media outreach project, Querida Neurona, with the aim of helping people suffering from mental health problems. On his team, he has several health psychologists who accompany him in this project.

