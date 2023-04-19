Silvia Verdiani collided against a lorry, unfortunately no one could do anything to save her. She died forever at the age of 25

Silvia Verdiani he lost his life at the age of just 25, in a dramatic road accident which took place on 18 April on road 429, which connects Castelfiorentino to Empoli.

He was aboard his car when, for reasons yet to be ascertained by the police, he died collided with a truck.

The other motorists, witnesses of the scene, suffered alerted the emergency services. In a short time, the 118 health workers reached the point of the road accident and did everything possible to revive Silvia Verdiani. Sadly, their attempts were in vain for the 25-year-old it was already too late.

Driving the lorry was a motorist of atransport company. The man didn’t suffer serious consequences, but is currently in shock over the girl’s death. Alcohol and drug tests are negative results.

Agents are now hard at work trying to rebuild the dynamics of the road accident and the last moments of Silvia’s life. It will be necessary to ascertain the causes of the clash e establish responsibilities of both drivers. It would appear that there are skid marks on the road. The man probably tried to avoid Silvia’s Citroen, failing in her intent.

The 25-year-old’s car has become a pile of sheet metal. The firefighters worked hard to free her. Unfortunately no one could do anything to save her life. The 118 declared the death of the young woman at the scene of the clash. For the time being, a traffic offense case.

The community of Gambassi Terme in mourning for the disappearance of Silvia Verdiani

The community of Gambassi Terme, where the victim resided, is shocked. Silvia had a whole life ahead of her, she attended the University.

There are numerous messages that have appeared on social networks in the last few hours. Messages of condolence for Silvia’s family, but also the latest parting words of everyone who knew and loved her and still can’t believe they’ll never see her again.