Recently, some rumors have emerged regarding the lack of marriage between the couple

Silvia Toffanin and Pier Silvio Berlusconi are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the world of the Italian small screen. By now the two have been a steady couple for years and their love is more stable and solid than ever. The presenter of very true and her ex-partner are very private, even if some rumors have recently emerged regarding their failed marriage. Let’s find out together everything there is to know.

The love between Silvia Toffanin and Pier Silvio Berlusconi proceeds at full speed. The great love between the two was crowned by the birth of two children, Sofia Valentina and Lorenzo Mattia. Over the last few hours the names of the presenter of very true and her partner have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers.

Although theirs is a great love, Silvia Toffanin and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have never decided to get married to wedding. The reasons for this choice have never been revealed by those directly involved, even if some indiscretions about it have emerged in recent days.

Silvia Toffanin and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, that’s why they never got married

This summer, reports circulated that the host of very true and Pier Silvio Berlusconi were ready for orange blossom. To confirm the gossip had been the mayor of Portofino Matteo Viacava. These were his words about it:

I think they are a beautiful family and that their bond is very strong. It would be an honor to be able to celebrate their wedding.

Subsequently, however, the ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ had denied the words of the mayor of Portofino in this way:

Sources close to the couple deny to ‘FqMagazine’ that the two are planning to get married.

Silvia Toffanin herself put the dots on the i regarding the failure to marry Pier Silvio Berlusconi. There conductor from very trueduring an interview with the newspaper ‘PiùDonna’, he stated: