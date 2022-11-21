Yesterday during the Sunday episode of very truein the living room of SIlvia Toffanin she was a guest Orietta Berti. The singer also spoke about her new adventure as a columnist at Big Brother VIP.

“I am very happy with my role. With Sonia we became friends, we talk and compare a lot. This experience made me even more popular and when I go to Rome by train people ask me for selfies. Everyone talks about and sees the “GF Vip” but I also received a lot of criticism for this role”- confessed Orietta.

Source: web

During the chat, the presenter also returned to the story of Pamela Prati. The soubrette is one of the contestants in this edition and in the house she has already had the opportunity to return to the story Mark Caltagirone telling her version, namely that of having been the victim of a love scam.

“But look Pamela told her whole story. I also told her that with her heart I can be close to her, but not with her mind because it’s such an unlikely story that I can’t believe it. You understand?” Orietta said.

There Toffanin who in the past had the opportunity to welcome Prati herself into her studio to interview her on the matter, almost surprisingly she intervened in the speech by launching a real broadside towards the showgirl.

“No, but I don’t believe it either Orietta, but who believes it? But do you think the story with Mark Caltagirone or the one with Marco Bellavia is more fake? Because more or less…” – the sentence of the presenter.

In its time Pamela Prati she had been a guest on several occasions in Verissimo’s studio. Her the first time she said she was convinced of the real story with Mark Caltagirone trusting that he also wants to show the photos to confirm the real identity of the man. She then she on a second occasion she tearfully admitted that she was the victim of a love scam.