Sanremo, yellow on Amadeus’s invitation to Silvia Toffanin

Silvia Toffanin was invited to San Remo, but declined the offer. Indeed no, the offer has never been there. It is yellow on the alleged invitation of Amadeus to the presenter of very truetransmission Mediaset. According to the site “tvblog”, the offer to the Toffanin there would never be. The agency Handle joked yesterday about the rumors about the journalist’s possible participation in the Sanremo Festival, Mediaset sources reported, underlining the journalist’s absence from the event.

They themselves let it be known that “it is true that the proposal has been made to her and it is true that Mediaset in these cases has no problem granting releases to its artists, but specifically – we learn – Silvia Toffanin declined the offer as she was committed with its program and not interested in that kind of artistic performance. But the news was subsequently removed from the Ansa website and was also removed from the official social networks of the Cologno Monzese company where it was promptly relaunched.

In the past few hours, in fact, the name of Verissimo’s hostess had once again circulated as a possible co-host of one of the evenings of the fourth Amadeus Festival. A hypothesis that had already emerged in 2020, as we promptly revealed to you. At the time, Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s wife, interviewed by the Fatto Quotidiano website, confirmed the proposal received and explained the reasons for her refusal:

“Had I been offered co-hosting? It’s true, I was pleased but on that occasion I preferred to say no. I know that everyone dreams of Sanremo but I don’t see it as my goal. I don’t have the ambition to be on video at all costs, I like doing things where I can bring added value, being there to be there isn’t for me.

An answer with softer tones than the apparently harder one entrusted to yesterday’s press release, in which even the presenter specifies that she is not interested “in that kind of artistic performance”, with a phrase that risks sounding almost derogatory.

Subscribe to the newsletter

