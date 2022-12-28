Silvia Toffanin refuses Sanremo 2023: “She is not interested in that kind of artistic performance”

Silvia Toffanin will not take part in the Sanremo 2023 Festival scheduled from 7 to 11 February 2023 on Rai 1. The invitation arrived from Amadeus, artistic director of the event, was kindly declined.

The presenter of Verissimo, companion of Piersilvio Berlusconi, therefore will not go down the famous staircase during one of the five scheduled evenings. Since Toffanin does not use social media, to officially communicate his response to Amadeus, he appealed to Ansa through a statement sent to the agency by Mediaset.

“Regarding the rumors about Silvia Toffanin’s possible participation in the Sanremo Festival, Mediaset sources specify that the presenter of Verissimo will not be present at the event. It is true that the proposal has been made to her and it is true that Mediaset in these cases has no problem granting releases to its artists, but specifically – we learn – Silvia Toffanin declined the offer as she was busy with her program and not interested in that kind of artistic performance”.