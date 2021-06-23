Home » Tv ” Silvia Toffanin: is the Sunday afternoon of Canale 5 yours?

Bomb dropped by Davide Maggio about the Sunday afternoon of Canale 5, the “orphan” of barbara d’Urso, who would have lost his Sunday Live. According to the website, Silvia Toffanin would be the candidate substitute (or one of the substitutes) of the National Carmelite.

Silvia Toffanin ready to disembark the Sunday afternoon on Canale 5? These are the latest rumors about the organization of the television Sunday of Mediaset, around which there is a great deal of confusion. Barbara d’urso made out? Elisa Isoardi is Lorella Cuccarini who take his place? There was even talk of Stefano de Martino, after his participation as a judge of friends of Maria de filippi (but the conductor dancer was reconfirmed in Rai).

Silvia Toffanin queen of the Sunday of Canale 5?

The name of the historian companion of Piersilvio Berlusconi, currently running Very true, the hugely successful rotogravure of the Biscione flagship network on Saturday afternoon seems to be very papabil. Will it eventually win? Certainly there will be no programs signed by the Fascino di Maria De Filippi Sunday afternoon. This is a certainty. Betty Soldati, Maria’s historic press office, gave the news during a live broadcast with Davide Maggio. May also revealed that in Cologno Monzese they would be thinking of entrusting the Sunday afternoon to Toffanin. Here is what the site reports:

“The intention is to focus on a format based on the model The Sunday of the Villagesor (…). The familiar face that could find space on the Canale 5 holiday is a lady of the company, or rather the First Lady of Cologno Monzese. DavideMaggio.it is able to tell you that Silvia Toffanin is about to take possession of the new Sunday afternoon ”.

Who will be driving Toffanin?

Will Toffanin therefore leave its comfort zone? Davide Maggio writes again: