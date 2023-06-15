Journalist Jorge Rial He is back in the eye of the storm. Last June 12, shortly after her daughter Morena Rial exposed the conflictive relationship she has with her father, she was now Silvia Süller who revealed unpublished details of his affair with Rial. “He became a millionaire with me”declared the former Argentine model.

What did Silvia Süller say against Jorge Rial, an Argentine journalist?

What Süller highlighted the most was that Rial became a millionaire with her and did not give her anything, when the journalist was still in a relationship with his partner Silvia D’Auro. In addition, the Argentinean kept absolutely nothing against Jorge and accused him of having cheated her and censored her for everything she caused him. “It disgusts me and causes me great rejection”he confessed.

In addition, süller He pointed out that he “censored” her from the América channel. “When they called me from other programs, he would pick up the phone and make me come down”, he pointed. In this sense, he was aware of the problem with her daughter Morena Rial and showed her all her support during an interview with Lío Pecoraro.

Jorge Rial and his daughter confront each other after betraying their trust. Photo: Faces See also "Cobra Kai 5" on Netflix: characters, premiere time, plot and more of the fifth season

Silvia Süller to Rial: “He ruined my life and career”

Silvia agreed to be the lover of Jorge Rial at that time and said that “he’s a bad person”. He recalled his album entitled “Süllermanía”, released in 1996. “I took out my CD, it was a big contract and he told me to have faith and I trusted”. The ex-singer put all the hits from her album in the name of Jorge Rial and in 26 years she never saw a single coin.

“He ruined my life and career. I hate him with all my soul until the day I die. The things he did to me, he stole from me, he censored me…”expressed Silvia Süller about her past with Jorge Rial. In addition, in the affair with the journalist, he emphasized that he was with her (Süller), Silvia D’Auro and another. “I am not going to name her because she became famous in another country. initials are MA“He left the mystery open.

Who is Silvia Sueller?

His full name is Silvia del Carmen Sueller and it is a former vedette, Argentine singer, actress and media figure. In addition, she is the sister of former soccer player Marcelo Süller and Guido Süller. Currently, she has 65 years and has gotten close to 170,000 followers in your account instagram.

How did Silvia Süller look young in her photographs?

The former vedette had a past in the media and also launched herself as a singer on her album “Süllermanía”, around the age of 30.